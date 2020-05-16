The shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. has been ruled a homicide.

Guam Police Department detectives have reclassified their death investigation now that the autopsy for Rios has been completed.

Rios was found shot dead on May 4 inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the autopsy, which was performed on May 14, determined that Rios died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents state Rios was shot in the chest and left lower back area.

Juan Faisao Mendiola, 56, has been charged with Rios’ murder.

The pair had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.

Mendiola is being held at the Department of Corrections on $100,000 cash bail.