Shooting suspect appointed new attorney 11 days ahead of trial

A man charged with murder was appointed a new attorney less than two weeks before trial is scheduled to begin.

Janus Galanota Tabbada will go to trial Feb. 20 on charges related to the shooting death of Edward Bamba on Nov. 12, 2022.

Tabbada appeared in the Superior Court of Guam for the second time this week on Thursday morning before Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III, where Tabbada's attorney, Terrence Timblin, revealed he would be withdrawing from the case.

Timblin explained one of the people on the government's witness list for trial is a current client and creates a conflict of interest.

Lamorena allowed Timblin's withdrawal from the murder case and appointed attorney James Spivey, who, at the hearing, took a look at the witness list and found no conflict.

Timblin, however, will remain Tabbada's attorney in a separate trial related to possessing meth, also scheduled to start Feb. 20. Lamorena explained the trials will run simultaneously, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

In Tabbada's first hearing of the week, held Tuesday, he continued to assert his right to a speedy trial despite being warned by Lamorena of potential outcomes if convicted, one of which is life in prison.

Tabbada will be unable to have an expert witness to assist him in his defense due to the short time between charging and going to trial.

Lifeless body found

Officers with the Guam Police Department discovered a man's body lifeless and with a single puncture wound on his chest at a Dededo residence in the Chalan Eskuela area on Nov. 12, 2022, court documents state.

GPD launched a death investigation and interviewed witnesses who reported Tabbada had shot the man, identified as Edward Bamba, then fled the area in a vehicle. Tabbada allegedly told one of the witnesses that Bamba had threatened his life.

A 10-day search followed and resulted in police finding Tabbada in a vehicle in a parking lot of the Micronesia Mall, allegedly while in possession of methamphetamine.