Shooting suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a man in Malesso' earlier this week.

About 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Southern Precinct responded to a residence in Humåtak after receiving a call of a possible shooting, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a news release.

Savella said in the release issued Wednesday afternoon that officers arrived and met with a man who reported "he was shot with what he believed to be a small handgun after he arrived at a residence ... in the village of (Malesso')."

The victim was unable to identify the suspects and was able to recall only that the suspects were in a black sedan. The license plate and make and model of the vehicle were unknown, Savella added.

Savella said the victim was immediately transported for medical attention and appeared to be in stable condition.

In a release issued Friday by Savella, she stated detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division received information that resulted in the location of Richard Roy Sablan, who was interviewed Wednesday, after the shooting.

After being interviewed, Sablan was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid ID, reckless conduct and destroying evidence.

Sablan was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections and the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General.

As of press time, Sablan hadn't been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to Savella, the case remains open.