The Dededo shooting suspect who was captured over the weekend allegedly told police that he never held a gun and denied knowing who shot the victim.

Justin Michael Duenas, 31, also known as Buddha, was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, both with special allegations of deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm without an ID card as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Duenas admitted that he’s been hiding from police since the incident.

He allegedly told officers that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed the victim following a game of darts.

Duenas told police that the victim threatened to kill him and his children, documents state.

He added that he did not report the threat because he did not take the victim seriously.

Duenas, along with Jensen Belga Develles, have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Duenas brought Develles with him to a residence in Dededo on Trankilo Court on Aug. 18 after he spotted the victim’s car parked out front, documents state.

The pair entered the home.

Duenas allegedly told investigators that the victim hit him in the face with a mop handle.

The victim told police that the suspects went inside the home armed with handguns, adding that they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.