A man charged in January with the murder of Anthony Mendiola will go to trial next month.

Nathan Jon Ojeda appeared Tuesday morning before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III in the Superior Court of Guam.

Ojeda's appearance stems from the murder and aggravated assault charges he faces in connection to a Jan. 4 shooting in Hågat.

In the hearing, Lamorena announced Ojeda asserted his right to a speedy trial on May 15, which, according to Guam law means he will go to trial within 45 days after his assertion.

Lamorena, however, determined the closure of the courts during Typhoon Mawar called for some days to be excluded from the 45-day clock.

"I calculated June 29 is the 45th day, however, since the governor had declared ... May 22 to the 26 ... (Condition of Readiness 1) and completely shut down everything on the island, the court will exclude that from the 45 days," stated Lamorena, who did not face any objections from Ojeda or his attorney.

After explaining the exclusion, Lamorena set Ojeda's jury selection and trial to begin July 5.

Allegations

Ojeda was charged after Mendiola was found Jan. 4 lying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Mendiola was declared dead about 6:45 p.m. that day.

An autopsy determined his manner of death to be homicide, and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Ojeda was identified at the scene by a witness, who said he "returned fire" at Ojeda to defend Mendiola and himself, court documents state. Ojeda, who was hospitalized and had a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting, later turned himself in to the police.

Ojeda told the police, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him," charging documents state. Ojeda initially pleaded not guilty to the charges by reason of mental illness, but was later found competent to stand trial.

Ojeda remains held by the Department of Corrections on $250,000 cash bail.