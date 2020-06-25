Family members are mourning the loss of 37-year-old Joseph Michael Zamora.

He died after a shooting in Agana Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

Zamora's mom, Agnes Matanane, posted a prayer on Facebook as she seeks answers.

"Lord, You know the shocking facts of this tragic death and You know the deep despair I feel as I now have to face the future without this precious person," she wrote. "Help me Lord, to come to terms with this tragic death and help me I pray, to face the future with courage. And Lord, although I doubt that You will ever fully answer my question, “why”, yet I pray that You will give me an understanding heart. Help me to come to terms with what has happened to my son Joey. Be my comfort, my strength and my hope in Whom I trust. In Jesus' name I pray.

"Rest In Peace my boy... mom loves you," she closes.

Individuals close to the investigation told The Guam Daily Post that Zamora was found with at least one gunshot wound to the back.

Police arrested 49-year-old Anthony Gregory Mendiola on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony; family violence, transfer, give, sale or loan of a firearm without a valid ID, and purchase or possession/use or carry of a firearm without a valid ID.

Mendiola is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam today.

On Tuesday, Guam police responded to the scene along Tutujan Drive in Agana Heights around 2:30 p.m. after a witness reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that a witness told criminal investigators they saw two men arguing before the pair went inside the residence. The witness then allegedly told officers that he heard three gunshots before seeing the suspect come back outside holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Mendiola was found at the scene and was taken in for questioning as a “person of interest.”

He was placed behind bars just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators with GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division returned to the crime scene Wednesday.

Several residents were stunned to hear about the tragedy that unfolded in their neighborhood.

“It’s a shock to hear something like that happen so close by and near our home,” said Elaine, a resident of Agana Heights, who said it’s usually peaceful in her village.

Another village resident, who asked not be identified, said the area where the shooting occurred is typically a quiet part of the village but now residents may need to be cautious. “It brings up the point that I have to be on guard and suspicious of anybody that comes around,” the resident said.

Police said a pathologist will determine Zamora’s cause of death following an autopsy.

An alleged motive has not been disclosed.