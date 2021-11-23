A man accused in a shooting in Dededo in August has taken the government’s plea deal.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Moots told the court that they have reached an agreement.

Duenas is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 30 so the court can determine if it will accept the terms of the agreement reached between both parties.

Co-defendant Jensen Belga Develles is still set to go to trial on Dec. 3.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

On Aug. 18, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the victim’s car parked out front, court documents state.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, and they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed following a game of darts.