Shooting suspect testifies in Garcia trial

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a 2016 shooting in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo, involving Jojo Garcia testified at the retired police officer's ongoing trial.

After the completion of Garcia's testimony, Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le called Eddie Salas to testify as a rebuttal witness Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam in Hagåtña.

Garcia, who is on trial on charges of terrorizing, reckless conduct and official misconduct, testified earlier this week about his involvement in a shooting in Ipan in 2016.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In his testimony, Garcia said he was off duty and his family was camping at the beach when he heard shots being fired toward himself and his family, which led him to fire his weapon as well. Garcia was subsequently arrested, investigated and placed on leave by the Guam Police Department, but never faced charges because he was acting in self-defense.

Salas, who also was arrested after the 2016 shooting, recalled hearing from his sons that they had been shot at by a man near the beach.

"This guy was shining the light on (my son) ... and when he turned around to ask the guy why he was shining the light on him, the individual went up to my son, approached him and told my son, 'Do you know who I am?' and he took out his firearm and he shot down to my son's foot," Salas testified.

After hearing this from his sons on the phone, Salas went to the beach and confronted the man before the man started shooting at Salas' family, Salas said.

Salas said he could not identify the man at the time, but he believes it was Garcia, who was arrested and released while Salas and his sons were booked and confined. Salas said he was arrested under suspicion of attempted murder.

Gun

As Salas wrapped up answering questions posed by Le, he said one of his sons, Christopher Crisostomo, on the night of the shooting led police to a gun he had hidden.

Garcia's attorney, Peter Santos, asked again in his cross-examination of Salas about Crisostomo hiding the gun, but followed with a question about an incident a week after the Ipan shooting.

"Isn't it true also that about a week after this incident, your son Christopher shot someone else?" Santos asked.

"No," Salas said, before clarifying later that he did not remember.

According to Post files, Crisostomo was arrested and charged Feb. 9, 2016, in connection to pointing what was believed to be a BB gun or airsoft rifle at a man.