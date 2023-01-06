A man is in prison after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Wednesday afternoon, the Guam Police Department received reports of a shooting on San Vicente Avenue in Hågat. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim was transported to Naval Hospital Guam and was being administered CPR, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a press release.

Detectives from GPD's Criminal Investigation Section were activated and assumed control of the case.

The victim, Anthony Herrera Mendiola II, died at the hospital.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle, described as a dark Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates, "fled towards an unidentified location," according to Savella, who updated reporters about the case Thursday.

Nathan Jon Ojeda turned himself in to the GPD Southern Precinct Command. Ojeda was arrested under suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and destroying evidence, Savella stated. Ojeda was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted and the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General. As of Thursday evening, Ojeda had yet to face charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to Ojeda's prison records, he was confined in 2006 in a case involving aggravated assault and family violence, but was not indicted.

'Sad day'

Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday morning that the shooting was a "devastation" to the village.

"We just pray for both families and all families affected in this situation," said Susuico.

"Everyone is kind of on edge," Susuico said. "It's really a sad day for us, it's a sad way to start the new year. And I'm sure it's difficult for everybody and all the families and for our community."