The man who was found dead in a unit at the Taitano Apartments in Mongmong on Monday has been identified by a friend as Peter Rios.

“It’s crazy,” said Krystal Dimla, who lives at the apartment complex with her children. “I got a call that there are police outside.”

Dimla said she only met Rios several days ago on the property.

She considered him a friend, and was told that Rios had been shot in the chest.

“It freaks me out when things like that happen to people,” she said. “I don’t know what he did to deserve that. He was a really good person towards me.”

Guam police responded to the scene along J.A. Camacho street around 7 a.m. on Monday to a report of an injured person. Rios was found lifeless inside a unit on the second-floor.

Criminal Investigation detectives were back on the scene on Tuesday, as they continue their death investigation. Authorities have not released any new information other than to say that the victim was a local man in his late 40’s.

Police also have yet to confirm if they have any possible suspects or if his death was a result of a shooting.

There's been no word yet when an autopsy will be performed.

MTM Mayor Rudy Paco said his Neighborhood Watch commander heard gunshots, and other neighbors on Monday said they hear loud noises that morning.

Dimla said she was interviewed by police.

She recalls speaking to Rios the day prior.

“It was nice to for him to ask, how was my day,” she said. “He was kind and very chill to me.” Dimla said Rios was into motorcycles and had shown her pictures of some bikes.

She said the incident has left her in fear and has her considering whether she should move for the safety of her children.

Her message to Rios: “I really appreciate his conversations. He didn’t judge me in any way. He was always nice.”

GPD is asking anyone with information to call police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-4357 (HELP).