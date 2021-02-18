Shooting victim in stable condition

The victim in Tuesday's shooting on a street in Agat is in stable condition at Naval Hospital Guam and is being transferred to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The shooting victim is Jesse Cruz Quidachay, The Guam Daily Post has confirmed.

Quidachay was brought to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment of injuries related to a gunshot wound and was being prepared for transfer to Guam Memorial Hospital, the Naval Hospital confirmed Wednesday night.

The Guam Police Department has not released additional information on the shooting in the middle of San Francisco Street in Agat. A motive has not been publicly stated by authorities.

One witness familiar with the area told The Guam Daily Post that residents know the victim by the alias “Champ” and that he got the nickname because of his husky build.

“The victim was shot in the arm,” said the witness.

The witness said the individuals who may have been involved did not reside in the homes fronting the street where the shooting occurred, but they would frequent the area because it is a dead-end.

The witness said the end of the street was a magnet for certain individuals who have raised concern in the neighborhood.

The Guam Daily Post contacted the Agat Mayor's Office but they declined to comment as the investigation is ongoing.

The witness said the victim and the unidentified alleged gunman "knew each other." They were engaged in a “longtime dispute” prior to the shooting and have been asked in the past to take their fight elsewhere.

Another witness saw four to five male individuals yelling at each other before the shooting. But he was too far to make out what they were arguing about.

“They were having an argument and then suddenly they start shooting and then the guy ran and after that no more,” said the witness.

The witness said after the shooting, a man fled in an old vehicle, possibly a Jeep with a dark tint. He said the windows of the vehicle were rolled up.

After the gunman fled, the victim was left lying in the street, the witness said, “in front of the car, the blood is still there.”

A friend later tried to help the victim before medics and police arrived, said the witness.

Police have not disclosed any arrest or whether they are interviewing a suspect, or person or persons of interest.