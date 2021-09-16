There’s been no update on the condition of the alleged intruder who was shot by the owner of a shop as an alleged break-in was underway.

Early Wednesday morning, the owner of Dave's Barber & Beauty Shop in Dededo said he came face to face with a “big guy" standing about 5’7” tall. David Cadaviz said the alleged suspect made a move as though he was going to hit him.

He told The Guam Daily Post that he thought the alleged intruder had a weapon. Cadaviz said at that moment, “I shot him.”

Guam Fire Department medics responded to the call along with police, spokeswoman Cherika Lou Chargualaf confirmed. She said a man was transported to Guam Regional Medical City. He didn’t require CPR en route.

Guam Police Department officers were also at the barbershop on Wednesday morning where they spoke to shop owners and did an investigation of the area.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Cadaviz hours after the incident occurred.

Shooting incident

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Cadaviz said it looks as though the man broke a light outside of the barbershop before attempting to break the lock to the barbershop’s door.

Cadaviz said he believes the alleged suspect couldn’t get through the door, which is shuttered, so he broke the glass window to gain entry.

The shop owner and his wife live behind the shop. The sound of glass shattering woke them up.

“I heard this big boom, and I checked for someone inside then I heard someone going through the cash register,” Cadaviz said.

Cadaviz retrieved a gun and confronted the alleged intruder who was already making his way to their living quarters.

“Then when I go outside he’s coming already in my area," he said.

Cadaviz asked the suspect to identify himself.

“I told him: 'You stop. On the ground',” said Cadaviz, adding the man did not comply.

Cadaviz said after he shot the individual, the man asked for help and tried to apologize.

“The guy was talking he said 'I’m sorry you guys,'” Cadaviz said.

Investigation

Police blocked off much of the parking lot and the area to conduct the investigation.

Detectives were seen processing a black Nissan Sentra for evidence, which is believed to belong to the suspect.

Police have not released details of the incident and no arrests have been made.

Dontana Keraskes contributed to this report.