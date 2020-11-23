Shoppers begin taking home their Christmas trees
Most Popular
Articles
- $4.4M in tax refunds, $222K in EIP checks to be mailed out this week
- Labor: Submit documents by Friday for Lost Wages Act
- More tax refunds awaiting payment compared to last year
- $4.4M in refunds, $222K in EIP checks to be mailed
- 'Nobody deserves to die like that'
- Former luxury goods executive opens small business
- Man found sleeping in car in Mongmong with gun on his lap
- US to airlift 297 FSM citizens stranded on Guam
- ‘They think we’re just the bomb’
- 'The hardest part ... is to start': Global brand owner from Guam inspires
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
The Guam Power Authority is proposing a nearly 28% increase in the fuel surcharge on its customers' power bills. Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
This newspaper has run a number of stories about people who have lost their employment – some of the 30,000-plus people - due to the ongoing p… Read more
- Paul Zerzan
I do not think tourism will ever return to Guam (even after the coronavirus pandemic has passed). Read more