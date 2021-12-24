With two shopping bags in hand, Vicky Mesa, 69, gushed over the gifts she bought especially for her grandson, who was born Dec. 20.

"He's a blessing and a miracle to the family. My daughter gave birth for the first time at 38 after years of trying, so she's happy – the whole family is happy. I'm the happiest grandmother," the Yigo resident said Thursday, coming out of Ross Dress for Less at Micronesia Mall on Thursday.

It's also been over 20 years since she had a grandchild born, so Mesa said this holiday season is much more joyous than she could have imagined, despite COVID-19.

This year's last-minute Christmas shopping for residents like Mesa is much easier compared to last year, when people spent hours lining up outside stores for their turn to shop due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Occupancy limits, 6-feet social distancing requirements and other pandemic health and safety rules during last year's Christmas season prompted Yvette San Nicolas, 59, to shop for gifts online.

"But this year, it's easier. There's no more lines outside," she said, after buying football goal posts for her two grandsons and gifts for her other grandchildren, including 1-year-old granddaughter Sarai Gumataotao, who was with her.

San Nicolas said she's happy to be able to shop for gifts in person, so she knew exactly what she was getting.

"Peace and forgiveness, that's my Christmas wish, because of everything that's going on in the world right now," she said.

Mask-wearing and temperature checks have also become the norm at shopping malls.

Gill Quizon, 24, emerged from the mall carrying a new Ninja blender, which he said is a gift for a friend, as well as Ray-Ban sunglasses for his brother.

"I've been busy at work, working 10 hours a day, plus other things, so there was no time for me to shop earlier," Quizon said. "I just hope that my family will be happy with my gifts."

Ready for Christmas

Bryan Garcia, 25, and his sister, Janine Garcia, 19, wanted to make sure everyone in the family would be able to open a gift on Christmas Day so they made a trip to the mall to buy presents for five more relatives.

"More people are coming out this year to shop," Bryan Garcia said. "My Christmas wish is for this pandemic to end soon."

Good health and a world with no pandemic are all Oliva Velasquez, 64, wants for Christmas, she said, after doing a last-minute gift shopping with her daughter, Andrea Velasquez, on Thursday.

"I bought a car carrier toy for my friend's son; he's 2 years old," Oliva Velasquez said. "We did most of our shopping online, but there's still some we needed to buy at the mall."

On Christmas Day, all of Guam's major shopping centers such as Agana Shopping Center, Compadres Mall, Guam Premier Outlets, Micronesia Mall and Tumon Sands Plaza will be closed. On Christmas Eve, malls will close early.