Shoppers 'not going out' despite lifted restrictions

Except for the first day of reopening, shopping malls and many retailers have yet to see consumers returning in large numbers.

Island consumers are holding on to their dollars rather than rushing to shop after being locked down during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We cannot have the regular customer base if we cannot have dine-in restaurants and food court seats open," Micronesia Mall General Manager Fred Yamon said on Monday.

Besides the reopening of dine-in restaurants, the Micronesia Mall is also expecting a healthy crowd of shoppers with the release of federal relief checks, the long Memorial Day weekend and the reopening of popular stores such as Macy's on Friday.

"Foot Locker will reopen soon," he said. As for Ross, he said a reopening date is not known yet.

Yamon said on reopening day, the longest lines at the mall were at GameStop and Vitamin World.

Guam Premier Outlets is also slowly ramping up since some of its national retailers, such as Famous Footwear, started to open up Monday, said GPO General Manager Monte Mesa.

This will be followed later this week by Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, as well as Ross, on or before June 1, he said.

"They are all preparing their respective stores for social distancing protocols and ensuring that all their local employees have all their necessary (personal protective equipment) for their safety and customers' safety before opening," Mesa said. "We see that as people get their federal and local checks cashed, they will increase their shopping trips as well as we continue to recover from our COVID-19 situation."

Governor: 'There's still a lot of fear'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday acknowledged people are still "not going out" despite the partial lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Her office later announced that dine-in restaurants and other businesses will be allowed to reopen as early as May 25, Memorial Day.

The governor expects to receive on May 21 the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines for dine-in restaurants' reopening for review, and the goal is to permit their reopening four days after that.

"We’re able to get that analysis from Google and we're seeing through mobility tracking in Guam, people are still not going out," the governor said. "I think there's still a lot of fear from our people and so they are a little bit reluctant to increase their activities."

The governor said restaurants will be initially allowed to reopen their dine-in services for only up to 50% of their normal occupancy to maintain social distancing.

"We welcome that announcement for dine-in services to be allowed, even if it's a limited seating for now," Mesa said. "I believe all local restaurants have been preparing to implement their respective social distancing protocol, to include our GPO Food Court as well."

Compadres Mall also expects to have more customers to come through "once the restaurants are allowed to have sit-ins," said Vice President Jose Untalan.

"Most of the stores at Compadres have reopened, so we have seen a rise in the number of people coming to the mall. People have been mindful of social distancing and wearing their masks, whether outside or inside the stores and the bazaars," he said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has declined, with some days seeing zero positive cases and others with one or two cases.

"That's a good sign we are containing the virus," the governor said. "Even in light of the fact we have expanded the testing."

Leon Guerrero said she hopes members of the public will not let their guard down and continue to observe social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks.

"If we continue on in this track, we look to lift more restrictions in the future," she said.