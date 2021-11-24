Shoppers return in time for Black Friday

Masks, temperature checks and social distancing remain the norm, but Guam's major shopping malls said they have been seeing more foot traffic compared to last year and have planned their holiday store hours.

Micronesia Mall in Dededo will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Erik Salvador, the mall's operations manager and social media head.

Closed on Thanksgiving are Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña, Compadres Mall in Dededo, Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, Home Depot in Tamuning, and Tumon Sands Plaza, among others.

Some mall representatives on Tuesday said this will give their tenants and employees more time to spend with their families that day.

But while most malls are closed, some of the restaurants in or around them may be open.

For example, while Tumon Sands Plaza's retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Joinus Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., while Chili's Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Tumon Sands Plaza General Manager Monte Mesa.

On Black Friday, all of Guam's malls will be open, some with longer hours than usual.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is traditionally one of Guam's busiest shopping days, as many retailers offer discounts, from clothing to toys and appliances to furniture.

Compadres Mall has been busier the past month or so versus the same period last year.

"And that's probably because more people have gone back to work, they got used to living in the pandemic. And because we are known for having affordable prices, which is what people are looking for," Compadres Mall Vice President for Administration Katrina Untalan said on Tuesday.

Suzanne Z. Perez, GPO shopping manager, said GPO is hoping for and is "optimistic" about a busier Black Friday this year than last year.

"Restrictions now are more relaxed as compared to last year. We have noticed an increase in foot traffic in recent months as we gear up for the holiday season. Our stores are ready to welcome everyone on Black Friday," Perez said.

Black Friday mall hours

Agana Shopping Center: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Compadres Mall: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guam Premier Outlets, GPO: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Micronesia Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

T Galleria by DFS Guam: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tumon Sands Plaza: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas, New Year

Agana Shopping Center: Dec. 15 to 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Closed on Christmas; Dec. 26 to 30, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; New Year's Eve, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and New Year's Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guam Premier Outlets: Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Closed on Christmas; New Year's Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and New Year's Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Micronesia Mall: Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas Day, closed; Dec. 26 to 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; New Year's Eve or Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; New Year's Day or Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Free breakfast

Treats and gifts also await mall customers on Black Friday, in addition to the discounted merchandise.

At GPO, for example, breakfast coupons will be available to the first 100 customers who visit the shopping center's information booth, courtesy of Wendy's, Perez said.

"We will also have hourly giveaways between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Our grand prize is a Power Wheel donated by Twinkles Toy Store worth $600. For this prize, you must be present to win, and the winner will be announced at 11 a.m. Visit our booth by the Play Area across Calvin Klein for more details. Lastly, Jack Larimer will perform by the Nike Store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.," GPO's Perez said.

At the Agana Shopping Center, free goodies will be handed out to the first 100 customers who walk into the shopping center on Black Friday through Sunday, according to Kerissa "Reese" Espinosa, promotions coordinator for the Agana Shopping Center.

The door-buster giveaways include gift cards and gift certificates to restaurants or stores at Agana Shopping Center, as well as certificates to some local grocery stores, Espinosa said.

The mall also will have its mini drawing from Nov. 26 to 28, with cool electronics, bikes and TVs as among prizes. Also, anyone with a $10 minimum purchase will have a chance to win a new car.

Photo with Santa, train ride

Micronesia Mall's Salvador said the much-awaited "Photo with Santa" will be back this year, after the pandemic canceled it last year.

"Our train ride is still pending approval from the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The light show will start on Thanksgiving Day," Salvador said.

The mall also saw the opening of Takoyaki 8 restaurant at its food court on Tuesday.

At GPO, Eco Inventions opened recently. Perez said the store sells Air Dog air purifiers, hand sanitizer, masks, and other gift-giving gadgets like hair dryer brushes, alarm clocks with a cellphone charging dock, various sizes of pop its, air fryers, and much more. The store is located across from New York Nails.