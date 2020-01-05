Shopping at Guam Guard compound now open to more veterans

In accordance with the Department of Defense’s new policy to expand benefits to more veterans, the Guam National Guard recently announced that access for eligible patrons began Jan. 1 at the Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

To access Army Air Force Exchange Services’ Gas Express and Shoppette, all those in possession of a Veterans Health Identification Card must have vetted their cards through the Defense Biometric Identification System at the Andersen Air Force Base or Naval Base Guam Visitor Control Center.

Only the authorized VHIC card holder will be allowed to enter the facility. Vehicles may be subject to search, according to the Guam Guard Public Affairs Office.