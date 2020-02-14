Short version of body-cam footage to be used in ex-police officer's trial

A total of 18 minutes and 18 seconds of police body-camera footage that shows former Guam Police Sgt. Elbert Piolo’s final moments will be played during the negligent homicide trial against defendant Mark Torre Jr., 35.

The former GPD officer faces a second trial in the Superior Court of Guam in connection to the 2015 shooting death of Piolo.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola and Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan submitted an agreement ordered by the court on Feb. 12 stating that both parties agreed to play the edited audio and video from the body-cam footage. A photocopy of the DVD marked "enhanced body-cam" was submitted as evidence.

The original clip played during the first trial in 2017 was more than 45 minutes.

In July 2019, the Supreme Court of Guam vacated the aggravated assault and negligent homicide convictions against Torre after ruling that the Superior Court erred when it denied the defense motion to suppress body-cam footage. It showed police interrogating Torre before he was read his Miranda rights: the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

The defense previously argued that without the evidence that was suppressed after Torre’s first trial, there is no competent evidence supporting the grand jury's finding several years ago of probable cause. However, the prosecution then said the defendant's claims have no merit, stating that, even with certain evidence being suppressed, there was competent evidence presented in 2015 to support a finding of probable cause.

Torre is scheduled to appear back in court before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Feb. 21.

The defense is expected to argue that Torre's case should be dismissed with prejudice, as his right to a speedy trial has been violated.

The prosecution was given until Feb. 17 to respond to the dismissal motion. If the motion is denied, jury selection and trial will begin on Feb. 24, court documents state.