The Guam Visitors Bureau said it's seeking a shorter wait for visiting American expatriates to receive COVID-19 vaccination, while still in quarantine, which they hope could make GVB's Air V&V, or "vaccination and vacation" program, more successful.

Right now, travelers who are not fully vaccinated are required to go through a 10-day quarantine in a government-paid hotel, with free daily meals, when they enter Guam.

This is shorter than the initial quarantine period of up to 14 days prior to May 15.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said the bureau continues to work with the Governor's Surgeon Cell and Physicians Advisory Group to develop the Air V&V program "and shorten the time it would take to get vaccinated while in quarantine."

The bureau is also working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services in developing the plan.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is waiting for the Air V&V plan for her to, among other things, approve GVB's request for 1,500 doses to help launch the program.

Even without the formal Air V&V program, American expats living in Thailand, the Philippines and other countries where the vaccine rollout is still at a slow pace, have already started coming to Guam to get vaccinated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge to American citizens, whether living on or visiting Guam.

GVB maintains that the vaccine priority is for those living on Guam, but the federal government said it could boost Guam's allotment if there's increased demand for vaccines from American expats.

After the mandatory quarantine period, American expats get their free vaccination and stay at a hotel or accommodation of their choice while waiting for the second dose or while preparing to go back to their host country.

GVB and the Reopening Task Force are looking to develop this tourism market especially because the island's main source markets of Korea and Japan are still grappling with COVID-19 and vaccination.

At this time, GVB still cannot market its vaccination and vacation program for non-American visitors because no private clinics on Guam have been authorized to sell and distribute FDA-authorized vaccines.