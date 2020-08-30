Shots fired in police chase; driver transported to a hospital

The driver who allegedly engaged police in a chase this morning in Dededo has been taken to a hospital for treatment of bullet wounds.

Earlier this morning, patrol officers from the Dededo Precinct pursued a vehicle that failed to stop after vehicle plates didn’t match the vehicle, according to the Guam Police Department.

The pursuit ended on a dirt road and allegedly the suspect reversed the vehicle toward the officers, as officers discharged their firearms, GPD stated.

The suspect sustained wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs are investigating the case as the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

No additional information was available as of this post.