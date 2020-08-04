Many parents and guardians can attest that the elementary to high school students in their homes are itching to go back to school.

After being cooped up for months, deprived of campus learning and mingling with classmates since last quarter of the prior school year, and a socially-distant summer thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, thousands of students have opted to go back to physical campuses.

For certain grade levels, some families have concluded there is no real substitute for going back to actual classroom learning.

The American Association of Pediatricians, in a statement on the reopening of schools during the pandemic, stated: "Pediatricians, parents and educators all share the same goal of wanting children to be back in the classroom as much as possible, but we must do so in a way that is safe and feasible. ... The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."

But are our Guam schools truly ready?

Can our schools open physical campuses this month without putting the health of teachers, school staff and students at greater risk of getting sick of COVID-19 than learning and teaching at home?

Some of Guam's private schools have already begun to open.

Guam public schools will open two weeks from now, on Aug. 17, with temperature checks and social distancing.

While nearly 70% of nearly 29,000 GDOE students have opted in-home learning, there will still be lots of students who will be in physical classrooms in two weeks.

Many schools have done a good job of letting their students' families understand the precautions that will be taken on campus and in classrooms. Masks and social distancing rules will be the new norm, and students will find hand sanitizers and extra cleaning to be part of the protocol in this new school year.

Without trying to diminish the ongoing efforts of the schools, school board, principals, superintendent and parent-teacher organizations, are we, as a community, comfortable sending our students back to school?

Have we, as a community, done enough to ensure our schools are safe?

Should COVID-19 testing be required before students get accepted into the school year – the same way schools require certain vaccinations as part of a school physical? Should teachers and school staff be required to get COVID testing before school starts?

"If school is going to start soon, they need to do some testing on kids," stated Yona resident Greg Quitaro, who wondered, in a recent story in The Guam Daily Post, if the current measures are enough.

It's unclear if testing more than 10,000 kids before they head back to school is realistic. But testing all school faculty and staff is at the very least a good start.

We know 22,205 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on the island over the past four months. So testing all schoolchildren will be a challenge — but should not be dismissed as impossible.

It's worth considering.