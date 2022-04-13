'Showery pattern' this week through Friday or Saturday

Guam had very little rainfall last weekend - just under a quarter of an inch was recorded Sunday at the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office in Tiyan.

But as this week progresses, more rainfall is expected, said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist with the Weather Service on Guam.

Tropical Storm Malakas passed nearly 300 miles south of Guam over the weekend.

But rains stayed over the open sea Sunday, about 30 to 40 miles off the coast of Guam, Aydlett said.

Aydlett noted that while there currently are no “suspect areas” for potential tropical cyclone formations to the southeast of Guam, a monsoon weather pattern will persist this week.

“So we could see a kind of showery pattern persist at least through Friday or into Saturday with south to southwest winds for much of the week. So that's going to stay the theme for the week,” he said.