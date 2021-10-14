"This is a huge, huge step in our history to finally come to this conclusion."

Patrick Lujan, Guam's state historic preservation officer, is optimistic the island will finally build a place to honor its ancestors whose remains were unearthed and disturbed long ago.

Naftan i Mañaina-ta, or "Our Ancestors' Graves" in English, is the planned monument contemplated by the local government to reinter these remains, some of which were first disturbed more than a century ago, according to Lujan. Some of the individuals lived 4,000 years in the past, he said, a reminder that the ancient CHamoru people were among the first to settle in the Pacific islands.

It took about a decade to come up with funding just for the design of the site. Lujan said that work was completed Sept. 30, so his office is eager to move ahead with constructing the monument, and the critical financing for the project.

Sens. Joe San Agustin and Telena Nelson have introduced Bill 187-36, which would spend $3.5 million of an upcoming earned income tax credit reimbursement to pay for the project.

"Over 3,000 remains have been disturbed from their original resting places and were disinterred due to military, local and private development," according to the bill's findings.

The amount will afford the construction and a "proper inventory" of the remains that will be reburied at the site.

"We know full well that there's data we need. We have cases of these human remains that have complete data – all the way to no data at all," Lujan said. "So that's a difficult part of this project."

Funding source in question

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research, however, has warned senators that whether they can appropriate these funds depends on how the federal government remits the money. The current budget law also would spend the entire EITC reimbursement through Sept. 30, 2022.

With the viability of the bill's funding source in question, Lujan is hoping if the money for the project has to come from somewhere else, it will still be paid by the people of Guam.

"This is our people. I don't believe it should come from a federal grant or tourist money," he said. "I believe this is a project that needs to be funded locally."

A federally funded cultural repository, which is being built to care for artifacts found on the sites of military projects, is not meant for human remains, Lujan said.

Newly unearthed ancestral remains are not eligible for the planned monument, as other laws govern what developers must do when these discoveries are made, according to Speaker Therese Terlaje. The cutoff date for remains to be reinterred at the Ypao Point site means it won't need to be expanded in the future.