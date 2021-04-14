Shriners Hospital team to see 500 Guam kids at GRMC

Guam Regional Medical City will be hosting a children’s clinic in conjunction with Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, GRMC announced Tuesday.

Dr. Craig Ono, pediatric orthopedic surgeon, will be representing Shriners Honolulu.

Ono will head a team of five from Shriners Honolulu, working together with DPHSS staff led by Margarita Gay.

The combined teams will be seeing more than 500 children during their two-week stay.

The clinic will be open from April 14 to 30. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shriners' pediatric orthopedic surgeons help children with bone, joint and muscle conditions. These orthopedic conditions may be something the child is born with or something caused by an injury. Shriners stated its physical therapists help children with bone, joint and muscle conditions.

For those with any questions or who would like to make an appointment for their child, call DPHSS at 727-0280 or 797-2798.