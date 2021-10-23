Shriners team to return to help Guam kids

Shriners Hospitals for Children - Honolulu Children’s Orthopedic Clinic will be on island next week to help children living with scoliosis, clubfoot, sports injuries and other health concerns.

The visiting team will be at the Guam Regional Medical City from Oct. 25 – Nov. 4. The Shriners team will include Dr. Jonathan Pellett, Nurse Practitioner Vena Joco (APRN), Sandy Zukeran, Eric Tsukamoto, and certified prosthetist and orthotist Dianna Le, MSOP.

This is the second Shriners clinic in 2021 that GRMC is hosting in collaboration with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, led by Margarita Gay, according to a press release.

In April, the Shriners Honolulu Children’s Orthopedic Clinic at GRMC cared for 400 children with conditions affecting the bone, joint and spine, like scoliosis, clubfoot, sports injuries and cerebral palsy. The clinic staff hopes to see the same number, if not more, during this visit to Guam.

“GRMC is happy to be working with Shriners Honolulu and the DPHSS again to bring this second clinic to the children of Guam this year. The clinic in April was a tremendous success and we look forward to welcoming more children to this next clinic,” said Alan Funtanilla, GRMC executive vice president/CEO. “GRMC is honored to be a part of the Shriners Honolulu Children’s Orthopedic Clinic and looks forward to supporting them in the future.”

The goal of Shriners Hospitals for Children - Honolulu is to hold a children’s orthopedic clinic in Guam every six months. The next clinic will be in 2022. GRMC is proud to work with our healthcare partner Shriners Honolulu and the Guam DPHSS to bring these clinics to the children of Guam.

Residents who want to make an appointment can call Cherisse Santiago at DPHSS at 671-727-0280 or 671-797-2798.

Shriners Hospital for Children-Honolulu's mission is to provide the highest quality care to children with bone, muscle, joint and sports injuries, and other special healthcare needs, within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment. Its mission also includes providing education to physicians and other healthcare professionals, as well as conducting research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and life of children and families.

Shriners Honolulu provides this care and carries out its mission regardless of a family’s ability to pay, according to the press release.