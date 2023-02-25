SHS student arrested after report of gun

A male student of Southern High School, 17, was arrested and taken into custody by the Guam Police Department, following a report of a gun being brought to the Sånta Rita-Sumai campus Friday.

After officials learned of the alleged weapon on campus, SHS initiated a lockdown Friday morning. The lockdown was implemented at 9:02 a.m. and lasted 42 minutes before it was lifted at 9:44 a.m., according to information released to local reporters by GPD.

Police were called to the school to assist in investigating the report.

"Patrol officers initiated a preliminary investigation wherein the lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter. Detectives with the Juvenile Investigation Section were activated and assumed the investigation," GPD stated in a release Friday evening. The Guam Daily Post reached out to Guam Department of Education spokesperson Michelle Franquez about whether a bag search was conducted in light of the report. While she did not confirm a search, she did state there were no findings following the report of a firearm. “According to school administrators, no contraband item was found,” said Franquez. “Administrators received word from a student. In an abundance of caution and following standard operating procedures, administrators took the proper steps and initiated a lockdown and continued to follow protocols for this situation."

The 17-year old student was arrested on suspicion of terroristic conduct, terrorizing and destruction of evidence. He was confined to the Department of Youth Affairs in Mangilao, GPD stated.

Other threats

When questioned whether GDOE was concerned about the recent reports of potential violence at the island's public schools, a response was not available as of press time.

In the last several weeks there have been several reports of lockdowns and even a no-bag policy instituted in light of reported threats.

On Feb. 18, police took a 14-year-old male GDOE student into custody on suspicion of terroristic conduct.

"Detectives from the Juvenile Investigation Section received information concerning an email that was sent to a (GDOE) email address. The email detailed threats of mass harm at a school campus. Detectives initiated a preliminary investigation and conducted several witness interviews. Detectives were also able to ascertain the identity of the sender to be a 14-year-old male minor, and student of GDOE. During the interview of the minor, he admitted to sending the email to another student out of frustration from challenges faced at school," GPD said.

The school the student attends was not identified by police.

Luis P. Untalan Middle School implemented a "no-bag policy," which ended Friday, in response to a threat received concerning the Barrigada school.

GDOE officials did not identify the threat, however parents who spoke with the Post noted a threat may have involved a picture of a bomb.

GDOE on Thursday said it would not release a formal statement during the course of the GPD investigation.