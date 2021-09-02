SHS students to protest school closures

Students from Southern High School are planning to protest the closure of schools.

The protest, planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Chief Kepuha Park, follows 18 months of distance learning last school year and a tantalizing glimpse of being back in school - if only for a couple of weeks.

Students, apparently frustrated and a little anxious about what going back to learning from home would mean for them, planned the protest and shared their intent on social media.

“It is important that we help struggling students with lack of credit, no accessibility to internet, and abusive homes. Most could catch up, graduating on time. This pandemic has made people lose many things and we think it is important students can voice their rights,” the online poster stated.

GDOE officials, on Wednesday, released a statement of their own: “GDOE would like to inform the public that a planned protest being scheduled is not an event sanctioned by Southern High School.”

But the student organizers are not alone in their frustration. This school year started with 28,000 students enrolled in face-to-face instruction. On Friday, following several days of three-digit new COVID-19 cases, the governor opted to shut down face-to-face learning.

Southern High School student Jaymarah Mata learned about the protest on Tuesday through social media and sympathized with their frustrations: “Students just want to be heard.”

“I was a bit bummed when schools closed,” the SHS student said, adding that internet access will be a challenge for her and her siblings.

Students at other schools also are concerned and are also using social media as a tool to voice their opinions.

Okkodo High School senior Vanessa Amaguin, 17, shared her concerns but also a possible solution.

“I think there should be an option for vaccinated juniors and seniors to go to face-to-face,” Amaguin told The Guam Daily Post.

She posted her thoughts on social media, tagging GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the post.

“On behalf of my fellow classmates all over the island we are all pretty upset for not only taking our school experience away, but, also taking away our opportunity to fully learn in an environment that could help us focus,” Amaguin said.

Amaguin said that her experience with online learning wasn’t as effective as face-to-face learning.

“I see my peers voicing out their opinions on how the government should prioritize juniors and seniors, I agree with them. I see my classmates struggle and (they) lack credits due to online schooling and we won’t have enough time to make up our credits that we lack if we want to graduate on time,” she said.