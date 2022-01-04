Siblings share New Year's Baby title – years apart

The odds of giving birth on New Year's Day is 1 out of 526,600, but, one mother on Guam defied those odds with two of her children born on New Year’s Day.

Willaine Cabrera has five children. Her 13-year-old son, Chris Allen O’Conner and 7-year old Cannibis Wilson share the same birthday.

Chris was born 9 seconds after midnight in 2009. Cannibis was born ten minutes after 12 a.m. in 2015.

“It was by chance, it’s really crazy odds. Even Dr. Tom Shieh believe me, he was freaking out because he never had a mother give birth twice on New Year's. I’m actually the first mother to ever have two babies born on New Year's,” Cabrera said.

The two siblings may share a birthday, but, they have very different personalities.

“My son is very quiet he’s more of a gamer and wants to stay home all the time compared to my girl, she’s a tomboy. She likes to skateboard, she wants everything her own way even if we say no a thousand times, she will find a way to get her way. She loves to talk and dance and sing, she is the outgoing one, a social butterfly,” the mom said.

Her daughter’s personality screams Miss World. Cabrera said it’s quite opposite of her son’s shy personality.

This past New Year, Cabrera was able to host a party for the first time for her New Year’s babies. While one just wanted to game, the other was ecstatic.

“My son he doesn’t celebrate birthdays. He doesn’t like birthdays, every year of course he gets free fireworks, but, we are more excited for the fireworks than he is,” she said.

By the night’s end, everyone had a blast, she said.

“It was amazing, we had a New Year’s Party and got to look out at the fireworks, then we swam the next day for her birthday and then went around the island yesterday,” Cabrera said.

Since their births, the two have always had fireworks to celebrate their birthday and it has caused her other children to raise some questions.

“Of course my daughter, she always thanks me for the fireworks. She thinks I’m the one that pops it for her every year. I’m like you guys are very special you get fireworks on your birthday unlike your other siblings who also complain, 'Why do they have fireworks and we don’t?'” she said, laughing.

She’s also had to explain to her kids why they share a birthday.

“My oldest one knows because he’s 13, but, my 7 year old always asks me why I have to share birthdays with him, I said to her, what do you mean with him, that’s your brother,” she said.

But, it wasn’t at all planned. Her son was due Dec. 25, while her daughter was due Jan.16. By chance, both took home the title of first baby born on Guam in their respective years.

“My second one ... they were telling me my due date was Jan. 16. But when I went in labor on New Year’s eve, I didn’t think that we would be the first baby again,” she said. “My doctor said 'That's impossible, I never had a mother give birth to two New Year’s baby.' I told him, me too!”

When they found out that their daughter took home the 2015 first baby of the year title, she decided to give the gifts to the baby born after her daughter.

This year Amelia Faith Turla, was the first baby born on U.S. soil. She came into the world five seconds after midnight.