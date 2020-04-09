Sidelines Bar & Grill and the Eagle Golf Club of Guam have announced the suspension of their free meals program, due to concerns regarding the projected rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases on Guam.

Within the first week of the program, which started April 1, nearly 1,000 meals were packaged and delivered to those working on the front lines at Guam Memorial Hospital and quarantine sites, and to manåmko', veterans and those in need.

John Ananich, owner of the restaurant and member of the golf club, said they are disappointed to be suspending the program, but the health and safety of the community is of the utmost priority.

"We want to thank everyone that helped make our first delivery for this passion project a success," he said. "This truly came from the heart and our collective duty to pitch in and support those at the front line battling this pandemic and those in our community who need additional assistance like our manåmko' and veterans."

The restaurant plans to resume the program once the situation is under control and social restrictions are eased.

"We encourage the people of Guam to join us in efforts to stop the spread," Ananich said. "We have had enough and know you have too, and we need to do everything we can to make Guam safe again."