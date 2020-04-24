SiFA charter school to roll over third quarter grades

Science is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy Charter School met with its board of trustees to discuss how grades will be assigned for the remainder of the school year.

Arvi Bacani, principal of the charter school, recommended that students' grades from the third quarter become their fourth quarter grade in addition to taking virtual lessons.

The board ultimately approved the recommendation that students' grades will roll over from the third quarter to the next, with any additional percentage at the discretion of faculty and staff.

Among the 235 students at the charter school, 18 who don't have a reliable internet service were reached via telephone and given modified assignments that do not require them to be online, Bacani said.

Students who take the virtual lessons will have a percentage added to their fourth quarter grade with a maximum grade of 100%.

Virtual lessons are to be continued until May 29.

Students receiving 59% and below are to be granted a passing grade of 60%, provided the student attended the majority of the third quarter and does not have six or more unexcused absences.

Students who receive retention letters with a grade of 59% and below in the third quarter will be granted a passing grade and promoted to the next grade level with the consensus of five subject teachers and an academic coordinator.

The government of Guam funds the charter school at a rate of $6,088 per student.

Promotions

While it is not set in stone, there have been discussions with teachers on how to conduct promotions for students, Bacani said.

"There were different ideas pitched to us, such as an online promotion," he said. "Teachers have also discussed doing something at the school where we could use social distancing at the auditorium."

"Again, nothing has been set in stone for the promotions," he said.

Employee salary

Currently, the school continues to pay its employees and faculty according to their hours with the exception of those who are on call.

The board agreed SiFA staff will continue to be paid as budgeted for the school year.