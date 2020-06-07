'Significant delays' in receiving passports despite office reopening

The Guam Passport Office reopened May 18 after a two-month COVID-19 imposed closure, but receiving a new or renewed passport could take significantly longer than the usual processing time of six to eight weeks, according to U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs.

"Because of health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Department of State has limited it's U.S. passport operations," stated a release from the department customers receive when picking up applications at the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The passport office is offering walk-in services to senior citizens, the disabled and military veterans from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After 9:30 a.m. the general public will be serviced by appointment only until 5 p.m.

Before closing in mid-March because of COVID-19, the general public was serviced in a first-come, first-served walk-in basis.

According to Michele Santos, deputy director of DRT, the office is only serving the general public through appointments in order to control crowds and help ensure the practice of social distancing.

The office can schedule approximately 20 appointments per day plus the walk-ins in the mornings, said Santos.

She said on Tuesday that the Passport Office has scheduled appointments up through June 25.

Customers do not need to stand in line to make an appointment. They can do so over the phone by calling 635-8974.

Passport fees range from $115 for a passport for a minor, to $145 for the replacement of a lost or stolen passport for an adult, and $110 for a renewal of a passport.