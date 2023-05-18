During the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs fiscal year 2024 budget hearing Tuesday evening, officials ensured the office continues to provide the island’s veterans with the services and care that are needed and earned.

Director of Guam Veterans Affairs Pierre Tim Aguon said that, with the funding provided, the office executed services to all veterans and their families to the best of its abilities.

“Over the last 35 months, the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs has made significant strides in improving its services for our veterans. One of the most notable achievements is the cleanup of the cemetery, which has helped to honor the memory of our fallen heroes,” said Aguon.

Last year, the National Cemetery Administration completed an audit of the Guam Veterans Cemetery and gave its final compliance review with a 50% grade for critical compliance, 72% for high compliance and 97% for medium compliance, said Aguon.

“The reason why it’s 50% is because they graded the outlay of the 1950 and 1960 headmarkers and positioning of the interments there. These burials had happened during the Navy’s oversight of this, so we are currently negotiating with NCA to seek out if we can receive additional funding … for (it) to realign the headmarkers so (they) meet the requirements for the audit,” he said. “I am happy and proud to say we are approaching 100% on the others.”

The grant for the expansion for the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti was awarded Oct. 1, 2022, by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and totaled approximately $8.2 million. Guam Veterans Affairs will use the grant to fund the construction of all above-ground crypts, drainage, irrigation, landscaping and supporting infrastructure.

The grant initially was $7 million. After the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent increase of inflation and shipping rates, the grant was increased.

“We have paid all prior-year obligations dating back to 2013,” said Aguon, attributing the success to the recent hiring of Joe Meno as administrative officer. “We were able to dig back and pay all of our prior obligations and to this date we are very current.”

Other updates

Aguon also updated lawmakers on the current status of veterans on Guam.

“Our total data registry for the veterans of Guam is 13,026,” he said. “That’s a hard number.”

Aguon said in 2021, the cemetery had 177 burials and 194 in 2022. There have been 92 interments as of April 2023.

“We were not given any budget for our operational costs, even though we have a $50,000 remainder that is encumbered and will be used up by September 2023, at the end of the fiscal year,” said Aguon.

The project for the GVC Chapel Administration and Maintenance Building, set to be completed by December 2026, has encumbered $847,500 out of $1.2 million in ARP funding; and about $90,558 has been expended for equipment and supplies.

“We’re just awaiting additional approvals from (the Department of Public Works) so we can kick the dirt and get these rocking and rolling,” said Aguon. “In regard to federal assistance, we have zero, albeit we are still standing by for the grant.”

According to Aguon, the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs has included in its budget the 22% General Pay Plan salary increase.