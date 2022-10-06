Billboards urging residents to vote for the next attorney general of Guam have been taken down by the Department of Public Works, ironically, for breaking the law.

The signs were placed along the roundabout that connects Tamuning and Tumon and were taken down Wednesday afternoon. DPW Director Vince Arriola said they were tipped off about the signs that morning.

A notice of violation taped to them states that the signs were posted within a right of way and without a highway encroachment permit. As of press time, they were laying down on the ground uncollected.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Guam Code Annotated, in Title 5 Chapter 53, states that DPW may issue permits "to place or display in, under, or over any highway, any kind of advertising sign or device."

Any sign or device placed or displayed contrary to the law, however, is considered a public nuisance, and DPW has the ability and authority to remove it immediately.

Moylan, Santos not involved

It's unclear who paid to make the signs or what group installed them. There were no such indicators on the signs themselves.

One sign stated, "crime is out of control" and that "meth prices are cheaper than ever." The other stated burglars, thieves and robbers are running "rampant" on island. Both signs tell residents that they have the power to vote for the "next" AG and to "choose a safer Guam."

The messages are not favorable to incumbent AG Leevin Camacho, but neither candidates Douglas Moylan nor Peter Santos - the incumbent's opponents this election - claimed the signs as belonging to their campaigns.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Camacho's campaign as well, but his campaign manager also stated that the signs were not theirs.

A small, unrelated campaign sign in the same area, advertising re-election for Sen. Frank Blas Jr., was removed as well.

Guam has specific laws that govern political signs, which are defined as all free-standing billboards, posters, banners or displays that advocate for a political candidate or any matter to be presented to the electorate for a vote. This includes items put on the property to put up or secure the sign in place.

Political signs may be posted only on private property. If that property is adjacent to a roadway, signs have to be at least 8 feet from the paved portion of the roadway and posted in a way that doesn't impede traffic or driver visibility.

Residents wanting to make complaints should have photos of the sign or signs and the location on hand. Complaints to DPW can be made at 671-646-3131.