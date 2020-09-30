The Silent Witness Ceremony, held since 1997 to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence, will take place virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very different," said Roxanne Aguon, program coordinator for the S.T.O.P. Violence Against Women grant. "Families are used to coming together. They would light a candle when the victim's name is called."

The Silent Witness Ceremony will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Friday via Facebook at www.facebook.com/silentwitnessguam.

Each individual honored is represented with a silhouette featuring a proa on their chest with a description of the loved one.

"As of today, we have 28 silhouettes," Aguon said Tuesday. "The silhouettes represent the women and children whose lives were ended as a result of domestic violence."

Three of the silhouettes represent children, she said.

The 28 silhouettes, however, do not represent the total number of lives lost to domestic violence on Guam, according to Aguon.

"There may be many more cases of those who have passed by domestic violence. The cases may be still open or the families may not be ready."

A short prayer will be said for each victim during the ceremony, which is expected to last about 30 minutes.

Raising awareness

The annual event also brings awareness of the issue to the community, she said.

"This does happen and it is still happening," she said. "Many people think this is not going to happen in their home, but it does."

Aguon said residents who are seeking help from domestic abuse for themselves or someone they know can call Victims Advocates Reaching Out, or VARO, on their 24-hour hotline at 477-5552.

Families or individuals interested in participating in the Silent Witness Ceremony may contact Aguon at 646-7181 or via email at roxanne@stanthonyguam.org.