Simmons: I've wasted and lost so much of my life in prison

Inmate Bruno Simmons was emotional during his sentencing hearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

Simmons, 45, was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served for his part in a major contraband scheme at DOC.

In July 2018, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, and conspiracy to give bribes as a third-degree felony.

The case is more than two years old. It was said in court that Simmons would be eligible to be released from prison in about four months.

"I beg for your empathy, Your Honor," Simmons said as he asked Judge Anita Sukola for mercy during his sentencing hearing. "My regret and sorrow about this case and all that has transpired in my life negatively because of drugs is honest and heartfelt."

Already served 15 years

Simmons completed a 15-year prison sentence in April in connection with a robbery in 2003. He is at DOC awaiting resolution in the contraband case.

He told the court that he has been away from his family and elderly parents for far too long.

"It hurts me deeply that I am not out there to help them and that I've been away for so long," he said. "As my family has become drug-free, I too am highly motivated to become drug-free. My motivations are simple. My family is waiting for me. I’ve wasted and lost so much of my life in prison. I'm so scared and will never forgive myself if I lost a parent while in prison."

His sister, Keilani Simmons, also asked the court for leniency.

"Bruno has been away from us for many years. The choices that he has made – we as a family have suffered along with him. His imprisonment is a constant reminder of my failure as his older sister," Keilani Simmons said. She added that she, too, was addicted to drugs but has since sought treatment.

"I am now able to be a better older sister to Bruno ... to guide him," she said. "I ask for mercy for my brother."

Earned GED, aims to finish college

Simmons has earned his GED in prison and plans to finish college to become a social worker and help others in need.

"I will become productive. These years have been so long. Please have faith in me, Your Honor," he said.

Simmons will be placed on three years' parole once he is released from prison. He told the court he looks forward to his drug treatment.

"I'm waiting for a bed (at the Lighthouse Recovery Center). I've been assessed," he said.

"I know. But, can I tell you something? There is no room," Sukola said.

"I will seek treatment through New Beginnings or wherever," Simmons replied.

"We are not doing too well in the area of getting people treatment that need it,” Sukola said. “Our priorities in our life here on Guam is upside down. We are going to try to help you get that treatment."