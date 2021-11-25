A disturbance reported in Sinajana early Tuesday led to a man being placed under arrest on drug charges.

Brand Ran Robert, 39, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect got into an argument with a woman known to him. The suspect then grabbed a knife and allegedly pointed it at the victim, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

The victim allegedly told police that the suspect had never acted that way before, adding she thought he was on drugs.

As the suspect was taken into custody, officers found a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine, documents state.

Police also confiscated a 10-inch blade knife next to where the suspect was found sleeping when they showed up to the residence, documents state.