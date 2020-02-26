Sinajana knife attack suspect indicted

A man accused in a knife incident in Sinajana earlier this month was indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury on Monday.

Defendant Tomynson Nikot, 21, is charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and twice with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He is scheduled to be arraigned today.

According to court documents, the victims were driving along Pale Kieran Hickey Drive in Sinajana on Feb. 9 when they noticed the suspect standing in the middle of the road.

The suspect is then accused of throwing a knife into the open passenger side window of the car. The female passenger told police she briefly saw the suspect’s face before attempting to avoid being hit by the knife. The victim was wounded on the right rear side of her head, documents state. She was treated at Naval Hospital.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance that captured the alleged incident that led authorities to the suspect. The woman was able to identify her alleged attacker during a lineup; however, the driver had separately identified a different person as the suspect, documents state.

Nikot also has eight prior arrests, most of which were alcohol-related, listed in prison records between 2017 and 2020.