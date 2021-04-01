A video of two potted plants stolen by a young man - a passenger in a dark-colored SUV - was widely shared on social media.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the Guam Police Department on Wednesday morning to see if the theft had been reported. Sgt. Paul Tapao said it hadn’t.

But what stood out in this and other recent surveillance videos that also have been shared on social media platforms, including the video of a man trying to unscrew a porch light from a home, and others of folks driving into a carport or back porch and stealing tires or bush cutters, is how these crimes are being committed in broad daylight.

“Brazen” and “disrespectful” have been used to describe these actions.

“Incidents like these are on an uptick,” said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann. “The culprits are getting braver knowing that many have cameras or do it in broad daylight and this is in part that many don’t fear getting caught because they are released.”

Hofmann said these crimes are being perpetrated in many villages and at varying degrees.

“Last week we had the same theft of two potted palm trees, which were to be used for Palm Sunday decoration at the church was taken by a different vehicle,” said Hofmann who is also the vice president of the Mayors' Council of Guam. “It too was caught on camera. It was returned a few days later without question.”

The theft of the Palm Sunday trees was shared on Sinajana’s Neighborhood Watch Program WhatsApp group.

“We don’t know who returned it,” Hofmann said. “It may have been purchased by another (person who) then noticed it matched what was recently stolen … or a parent or relative noticed the recent ‘addition’ to their house decor and questioned a family member who admitted it was stolen and then returned it promptly.”

The Wednesday morning video occurred in Sinajana but similar events have taken place in other villages as many residents, victims of these crimes, would attest.

“My colleagues and I have seen numerous cases with varying offenses where the person/s were repeat offenders and there isn’t much punishment/justice,” Hofmann said.

There have been instances when some people have found stolen items being sold online.

Hofmann acknowledged that practice saying: “It is a cycle and it is my hope the people do not purchase the - items, car parts, bikes, solar lights, lawn equipment, plants, etc. (things that are taken from people’s homes) from questionable sources no matter how great the deal.”

The mayor encouraged residents to join Neighborhood Watch programs in their communities and ask senators to fund the law enforcement at adequate levels so they can do their jobs.

Some residents have voiced not just concern but frustration that some of these perpetrators, if caught, aren’t even brought to court and charged for their crime, or if they are charged, it only results with a slap on the wrist and an admonishment.

Hofmann said he and other mayors share their constituents' frustrations.

“Sometimes it just seems like a waste of time and resources to that agency/department,” he said. “You know - the ‘cycle.' Police say it’s AG and courts, the courts say it’s AG or police, AG says police didn’t do a good enough investigation that the case isn’t good.”

Tapao said GPD is planning a Neighborhood Watch Program meeting at 6 p.m. on April 8 at the Capital of Guam Sinajana Center. The public is welcome to attend, he said.

So what can the community and law-abiding residents do to protect themselves, their neighbors and their properties?

“We get involved,” Hofmann said. “Join a watch program, get to know the neighbors, encourage lawmakers.”