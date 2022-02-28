Sinajana store robbed at knifepoint

A cashier was in fear for her life after a man armed with a knife walked into Dream Market in Sinajana on Sunday night and robbed the store.

Guam police officers were called to store along Calle Angel Flores Street just before 7 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect open the front door for a customer, then following from behind.

The suspect then forces the cashier to go behind the counter and demanded money from the register.

A customer could be seen slowly exiting the store before the customer tells another person outside about the robbery.

The suspect was then seen rushing out of the store.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and headed toward the St. Fidelis Friary.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white hoodie and red mask. He was described as about 5’9” - 5’10”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police at 671-475-8615~17.