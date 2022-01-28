Annie M.A. Sablan, 87, said she's ready to go back to the way it was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, spending more time with fellow seniors and doing more activities together.

Because of pandemic restrictions, the nearly daily activity at the Sinajana Senior Center came to a halt and recently was limited to only some bingo games.

"It's very therapeutic for me, especially with the pandemic. We have to find some sort of recreation, no matter what, to keep ourselves busy," said Sablan, a longtime member and, at one point, vice president of the Sinajana Senior Center.

So when she learned that the center will be undergoing expansion, she was more than thrilled. Others were as well.

"I'm very excited about this when it's done," Frances Meno, 64, said. She's one of the newest members of the senior center.

Sablan and Meno were among the senior citizens who joined government officials at the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the $100,000 Sinajana Senior Center expansion project.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann led the groundbreaking for the project, made possible by funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

"Upgrades and improvements to facilities like this, no matter the scale, is another step toward our commitment and investment in our communities," Tenorio said. "For our manåmko’ who utilize these spaces for recreational activities, to our youth who attend after-school programs at the center, this extension project will provide the space and promote safe activities for residents in the central part of the island."

Victor Alejandro, of Triple K Construction Co., the contractor for the $100,000 Sinajana Senior Center expansion project, said the project could be completed around Feb. 17.

The scope of work includes building new steel frames and Butler roof sheeting for a new awning extension.

"As one of the larger-capacity senior centers on the island, it was at the request of our senior citizens for a covered wellness space to warm up, congregate, exercise and get fresh air," Hofmann said.

The expansion also provides for proper air circulation and ventilation, and therefore additional safe and healthy space for the elderly, the mayor said.

"The additional space will help us adhere to safe distancing and provide a place for our seniors to gather and do other activities outside of the main congregate hall," he said.

While the center's original footprint allows for 144 to 150 seniors, the pandemic has made the social distancing requirement hard to attain, Hofmann said.

Guam's senior centers have not been open since March 2020, and their reopening this month has been postponed by the omicron surge.

At the groundbreaking, Tenorio shared some history of Sinajana, as well as hopes for Guam to emerge soon from the COVID-19 surge and the pandemic as a whole.

The project is part of Department of Parks and Recreation renovations to public gymnasiums, sports facilities and public restrooms.

Sinajana also will soon complete the construction of its Arts Hall, as well as a flea market with solar panel roofs, Hofmann said.