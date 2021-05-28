Singapore airmen arrive for joint exercise

The Republic of Singapore Air Force has deployed airmen, F-16s, F-15SG fighters and a G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft to Andersen Air Force Base for joint training. The Singaporeans arrived May 24.

Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander on Andersen, said "the U.S.-Singapore bond is grounded in a history of common interests and shared perspectives."

This deployment continues the long-running practice of training on Guam, having conducted bilateral exercises with the U.S. Marine Corps as early as the 1990s, according to Andersen. Most recently in 2019, the Republic of Singapore Air Force deployed to Andersen to conduct training.

In December 2019, then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Singapore Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a Republic of Singapore Air Force permanent fighter training detachment on Guam. The training presence, which will begin around 2029, will consist of approximately a squadron of aircraft and associated personnel, and include the construction of hangars, aprons and support facilities for the detachment footprint.

The RSAF also operates at U.S. Air Force bases in Arizona and Idaho.