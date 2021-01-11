Pacific International Lines Ltd. has agreed to pay $3 million in criminal penalties for illegally dumping waste oil into the ocean at Apra Harbor and engaging in a coverup of the environmental crime.

The charges stemmed from discharges of oily bilge water from the Kota Harum into the navigable waters of the United States while the vessel was docked at Apra Harbor.

Pacific International, based in Singapore, was engaged in international trade transporting cargo to and from Guam.

On Oct. 4, 2019, the second engineer and chief engineer illegally disposed of bilge water. The company admitted it knowingly failed to maintain an accurate Oil Record Book on the Kota Harum.

The company agreed to pay $1.5 million of the fine within 30 days of sentencing and the remaining $1.5 million to be paid in equal $500,000 installments at the end of each of the first years of probation. And $500,000 will be paid to the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund pursuant to the Clean Water Act.

Pacific International agreed not to commit any further violations of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships and agreed to fund and implement the environmental remedial measures set forth in the environmental compliance plan.

Maung Maung Soe, chief engineer of the Kota Harum, pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an accurate Oil Record Book. The charge carries a maximum penalty of six years imprisonment.

Peng Luo Hai, second engineer of the Kota Harum, pleaded guilty to knowingly discharging oil into the waters of the U.S. – a charge that carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment.

According to court documents, Soe and Hai were responsible for the direction to discharge the oily bilge water and concealing the fact that it was being dumped into the ocean.