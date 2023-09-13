Sink falls, injures student's foot

A ceramic sink fell on a student's foot at Agueda Johnston Middle School Monday, Guam Department of Education spokesperson Michelle Franquez confirmed.

Franquez said she is waiting on an official report, but from her understanding, the student was responsive and fine when speaking to the school health counselor, was able to walk to the assistant principal's office to talk about what had happened, and was also able to return to class.

The student did go home with an injury note, and the student's parents were contacted and informed about the situation, according to Franquez.

"We were able to address it ... and the restroom is still useable. Our administrators over there (at the school) have been doing routine checks. They'll be monitoring the restrooms," Franquez said.

She added that administrators at Agueda Johnston are being diligent, and it's her understanding that administrators purchased fixtures to replace or repair fixtures in other restrooms.

Franquez said she was told that fixtures in restrooms were replaced and repaired around the last week of July, by a custodian and an employee at the school, and a self inspection was done around August.

When asked if she would describe the incident as an isolated incident, Franquez said that would be "the best way to describe it."