The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, Joint Region Marianas, U.S. Naval Base Guam, and Andersen Air Force Base will run routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens at 3:15 p.m. June 1, according to a press release.

Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the All Hazards Alert Warning System sirens and Giant Voice speakers can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and 10 seconds of the “Alert” siren tone.

The following AHAWS siren sites will be tested:

1. GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights;

2. Agat Marina;

3. JFK High School;

4. Talofofo Elementary School;

5. Asan Mayor's Office;

6. Pago Bay A-Frame South End;

7. Inarajan Elementary School;

8. Yona Mayor's Office;

9. Fort Soledad, Umatac;

10. GWA pump station, Merizo;

11. Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan;

12. Port Authority of Guam;

13. Agat Senior Citizens Center;

14. Hotel Nikko Guam;

15. Tamuning Mayor’s Office;

16. George Washington High School;

17. Piti village;

18. GWA site, Malojloj;

19. Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, Adelup.