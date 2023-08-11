Sister Mary Angela Perez was selected to participate as a member of Oceania in the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29.

As a member of the Sisters of Mercy and former president and principal of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, Perez is one of the 10 selected nonbishop members of the Oceania delegation who will participate in the Synod of Bishops, the Archdiocese of Agaña announced in a news release.

Perez had an essential role as a former member of the Archdiocese of Agaña core team in Guam's participation in 2021 with the Synod for Synodality and is a member of the archdiocese’s curia group, representing the religious sisters on island, the archdiocese said in the release.

Cardinal Mario Grech, the Vatican’s general secretary of the synod, wrote a letter to Perez last month which included the following message:

“I am writing to you as you are invited to participate as a member in the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, ‘For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, Mission,' as a witness to the synodal process in the geographic region to which you belong. I thank you in advance for your availability; your presence and expertise will help to enrich the synodal experience."

Perez has shown her leadership in her experience of the ministry in the Marianas, teaching in Catholic schools, the archdiocese said. She's the director of mission effectiveness at the Academy. She has a history fighting for the rights of migrant workers, including teachers from foreign countries, by ensuring fair compensation and appropriate housing for workers, the archdiocese said in the release.