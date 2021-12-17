The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas are mourning the passing of two of their beloved sisters from Guam, Srs. Bernadette Marie Leon Guerrero and Maria Quintanilla, the Archdiocese of Agana announced in a press release.

Sr. Bernadette died Dec. 7 at the age of 89, after serving in the order for 73 years. Sr. Maria died Dec. 12 at the age of 81 and served for 57 years.

Rosaries are being prayed daily until Monday, Dec. 20, via Zoom at 6 p.m. The exception is on Friday, Dec 17, when rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID is: 983 1552 3540, Passcode: bernie.

Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Bernadette will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Maria will be offered at noon Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

According to the release, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of Mercy or Mercy Care Center, 211 Fr. San Vitores St. Tamuning, Guam 96913.