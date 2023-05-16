About two weeks have passed since the deadline expired for the government of Guam to sign a lease with the federal government for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, the land once identified as the preferred site for a new medical complex.

Numerous controversies encapsulated the project, and despite her persistence to utilize the property, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ultimately decided to abstain from pursuing the lease.

While she lamented losing the opportunity with regard to Eagles Field, the governor has maintained her commitment to building a medical complex. And as part of that commitment, she had earmarked $160 million in American Rescue Plan funding for a new hospital facility.

Leon Guerrero previously said that this funding will only cover property preparation and infrastructure installation, but that was when Eagles Field was still on the table. She said recently that this funding will not increase or decrease because all the ARP funding has been allocated.

The question now is where to house the medical complex.

Adelup has about a year and a half to at least obligate ARP funds the governor had reserved for the project. They have until the end of December 2024 to obligate funds, and until Dec. 31, 2026 to expend them, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson.

The legislative committee overseeing health and land will hold an oversight hearing Wednesday afternoon on the viability of Ypao Point and other alternative sites assessed for a new public hospital.

Fifteen sites were initially identified for the project, of which three were chosen by the Department of Land Management as the most viable.

They included Eagles Field; Ypao Point, the site of the old Guam Memorial Hospital; and 102 acres of Spanish Crown lands under the ownership of the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, called the Adacao land parcel.

According to the 2022 medical campus master plan, Ypao Point scored second highest, behind Eagles Field, among the three sites thanks to its location, proximity to other health care facilities and connectivity to utilities. But the site is only 35 acres large, has major development constraints, and has little to no space for expansion.

GALC property

The Adacao parcel is comparable to Eagles Field in size but is predicted to have major construction costs, will have the longest travel distance for most residents among all three sites, and essentially has no existing infrastructure, although infrastructure costs would be similar to Eagles Field, according to the master plan. It's proximity to a military training site is also a concern.

GALC Executive Director Jon Burch has said that the commission will have to be present at Wednesday's oversight hearing, as Speaker Therese Terlaje, head of the health and land committee, may be interested in hearing about lots under GALC.

He mentioned during a commission meeting that two sites under GALC inventory might be considered alternate sites for the medical campus, including a site in Adacao. Although, instead of 102 acres as stated in the master plan, Burch described the Adacao site as 73 acres that was once meant for a pig farm.

Burch said that if GALC properties are eyed for a new hospital, that could present an opportunity to build up the GALC Land Bank, which is intended to compensate original landowners whose properties cannot be returned due to public use.

Conveyance of GALC property would be done through a lease, according to the master plan.

Ypao Point

The governor's administration had shown opposition to building a medical complex at Ypao Point, largely due to size constraints. The 2022 master plan also cites other weaknesses, such as costly development and already congested traffic that would grow worse and threaten emergency vehicle access.

The governor has always spoken of the envisioned medical complex as being made up of multiple facilities, including the new hospital and a public health laboratory.

But with Eagles Field no longer an option, The Guam Daily Post requested clarification on whether the administration is still keen on keeping the project as a multi-facility complex, or if they are considering splitting up the individual facilities.

Paco-San Agustin did not totally rule out the possibility of splitting up facilities, but said "ideally," the governor "prefers to establish a medical complex to provide for optimum continuum of care.

Eagles Field

The selection of the Eagles Field site, also known as Lå'lo, fell into controversy due to land return issues over property taken by the federal government, as well as transparency concerns as the governor's administration neared completion of the lease agreement.

The attorney general rejected the first version of the lease over numerous legal issues. While Adelup worked with military officials to draft amendments, the Legislature ultimately enacted a measure requiring their approval for any purchase or long-term lease of federal property, Bill 12-37.

The government of Guam was under a deadline to act on the Eagles Field lease, with the commander of Joint Region Marianas requiring a signature by April 30.

The governor did not request an extension of the deadline, as she did for a prior deadline of April 14, after Bill 12 became law.

Instead, Leon Guerrero stated that comments from lawmakers made it obvious that any further attempts to lease the Eagles Field property would be "fruitless."