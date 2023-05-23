Situation ‘very grim’ for Guam as Mawar intensifies; Governor orders evacuations

Typhoon Mawar has strengthened overnight and is now expected to be a Category 4 cyclone with sustained winds around 140 mph by the time it makes its closest point of approach to Guam Wednesday.

Its updated path, which is forecast to be a direct hit or near-miss, would bring typhoon-force winds and torrential rain “over a good portion of Guam” – regardless of any developments over the short term, according to a morning briefing streamed live by the National Weather Service local office.

“This is becoming a very grim situation for Guam as we move forward over the next 24 to 36 hours,” said Landon Aydlett, NWS warning coordination meteorologist. “This typhoon is intensifying.”

As of Tuesday morning, Mawar had sustained winds of 125 mph, with gusts exceeding 140 mph, according to Aydlett, who called the typhoon a “significant threat” to Guam.

Evacuations ordered

Meteorologists warned residents the forecast is predicting significant flooding and coastal inundation. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero instructed residents who might be in danger from flooding to evacuate.

“All residents in low-lying, flood-prone and coastal areas, especially in the southern villages of Inalåhan, Ipan, Talo’fo’fo’, Malesso’, Hågat and (Humåtak), are ordered to evacuate and seek shelter in private residences or designated government shelters in higher elevation no later than 6 p.m., on May 23, 2023,” the Joint Information Center stated.

According to JIC, the Guam National Guard and the Mayors' Council of Guam will assist in the effort, including transporting people seeking to evacuate. Those needing transportation to a shelter are asked to call their village mayor’s office.

“Due to the likelihood of a strong storm surge, all residents are to avoid coastal areas. The warning time for storms, while relatively predictable, is unlike a storm surge, which is far more unpredictable and of great concern,” JIC stated. “When sea levels rise, residents will have merely minutes to evacuate and respond. Thus, we must prepare now and anticipate the worst.”

According to the NWS, the cyclone is a real risk to the island and resembles other notable past typhoons, namely Pamela and Omar, which caused widespread devastation and was followed by lengthy recoveries.

“The latest forecast track has Mawar as a Category 4 typhoon very near or over Guam during the day on Wednesday. The triple threat of (Category 4) typhoon force winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge are all expected for Guam and Rota,” NWS reported in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “Large storm surge and coastal impacts are likely to occur just north of the center. If the center of Mawar passes just south of Guam, significant coastal impacts would spread to (Malesso’), (Inalåhan) and vulnerable coastal stretches (in) southeastern Guam.”

It has been more than 20 years since Guam experienced a direct hit from a typhoon, forecasters reported.