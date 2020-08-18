Six people were placed under arrest and taken into custody at the Department of Corrections over the weekend.
The following individuals were arrested and charged separately:
- Tony Mario Alig – assault and family violence
- Parckly Ancy – aggravated assault, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief
- Robert Naputi Chargualaf – two counts of family violence and two counts of assault
- Shelby Marissa Conner – home invasion, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, assault and family violence
- Justin Grecia Cruz – family violence, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, criminal mischief and terrorizing
- Larry Danny – driving while impaired, defective brake or license plate lamp, no driver's license and open container of alcohol
Details of each case were not available as of press time Monday.