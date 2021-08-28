Six more Catholic school students test positive for COVID-19

There are six new positive cases of COVID-19 by Catholic school students within the last two days, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Agaña.

The total number of Catholic school students who have tested positive for the virus is now 29 as of 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

San Vicente Catholic School has two students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Dominican Catholic School reported one new case as did Bishop Baumgartner Catholic School, Dominican Child Development Center and Saint Anthony Catholic School.

School administrators are implementing their COVID-19 protocols for the safety of all youths and adults. That includes working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing and testing for those with possible exposure.

Father Duenas Memorial School is providing the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test to students and families of the affected Catholic schools in Mangilao.

School administrators are contacting the affected parents/guardians and will update their school communities as needed.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and school administrators ask prayers for the affected individuals and their families and everyone who has contracted the virus. Thank you.